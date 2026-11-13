Dy CM Pawan Kalyan bats for green industrial growth

VISAKHAPATNAM: “Take responsibility and resolve to move forward without damaging the environment and nature,” Deputy Chief Minister K Pawan Kalyan urged industrialists and investors while calling for environmentally responsible industrial development in Andhra Pradesh.

Addressing the 31st CII Partnership Summit in Visakhapatnam on Thursday, he stressed that investments should promote economic growth without affecting natural resources. He called upon industrialists to adopt sustainable practices and ensure that environmental protection remained an integral part of their projects.

“Trust our human resources and invest in them. Invest not just in production but also in innovative ideas,” he told the gathering.

Highlighting the need for inclusive industrial development, Pawan Kalyan urged investors to explore opportunities in rural and tribal areas and involve micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) in their projects. He assured them of the State government’s support in facilitating investments and project implementation.

Describing Andhra Pradesh as a potential investment destination, he highlighted its 1,053-km coastline, strategic location as a gateway to Southeast Asian countries and availability of skilled human resources. He said the government was committed to ensuring law and order, providing security to investors and expediting approvals.

Referring to the State’s investment efforts, he said 714 companies had signed MoUs for investments worth Rs 22.6 lakh crore at the 2024 CII Partnership Summit, with an estimated employment potential of 19.3 lakh jobs. At the recent CII regional summit in Kakinada, 15 MoUs were signed for investments of Rs 4,256 crore, with the potential to generate 14,000 jobs.