Gas cylinder blast at Srikalahasti temple kitchen in Andhra Pradesh

TIRUPATI: A gas cylinder explosion triggered a major fire at the Annaprasadam kitchen (Potu) inside the famous Srikalahasti temple on Thursday morning, causing panic among devotees and temple staff. No casualties or injuries were reported.

The fire reportedly broke out when workers were preparing laddus in the kitchen. The explosion caused flames to spread rapidly to other cylinders stored nearby, triggering loud blasts and sending devotees rushing to safer places.

Workers preparing prasadam rushed out of the kitchen to escape the blaze. Temple staff and devotees moved away from spot after noticing the flames.

Fire and rescue personnel rushed to the temple and battled the blaze for an hour before bringing it under control.

Meanwhile, Srikalahasti temple Executive Officer Venkatesulu ordered an inquiry into the gas cylinder explosion and the subsequent fire in the Annaprasadam kitchen. The inquiry will ascertain the circumstances that led to the incident and examine safety arrangements in the kitchen.

An investigation into the cause is going on. Officials are examining all possible angles, including whether excessive heat caused the cylinder to explode or a gas leak triggered the fire and subsequent blasts.