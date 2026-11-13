IMCT to inspect four cyclone-hit districts in Andhra Pradesh from today

VIJAYAWADA: A seven-member Inter-Ministerial Central Team (IMCT), led by Union Home Ministry Joint Secretary Chittaranjan Das, will visit four cyclone-affected districts in Andhra Pradesh on November 13 and 14 to assess the damage caused by Cyclone Murasu.

Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA) Managing Director Prakhar Jain said the team would conduct field inspections in Bapatla, Palnadu, Eluru and East Godavari districts and interact with affected residents to assess the extent of the damage.

The Centre has assigned the same IMCT, earlier constituted to assess the damage caused by Cyclone Arnab, to evaluate the losses caused by Murasu. The team will split into two groups to cover the four districts over two days.

On Friday, the first team will visit Bapatla district, while the second will inspect the damage in Eluru district. On Saturday, the first team will tour Palnadu and the second will visit East Godavari.

The teams will inspect affected areas and interact with residents to gather information on the damage. The central team is likely to meet Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Sunday.

The team comprises officials from the Ministries of Agriculture, Water Resources, Finance, Road Transport and Highways, Rural Development and Power, besides a scientist from the National Remote Sensing Centre (NRSC), ISRO. The assessment will help the Centre evaluate the cyclone-related losses and consider the State’s requirements for assistance.