Political activity intensifies in Andhra Pradesh villages

VIJAYAWADA: Political activity is intensifying in the villages across the State stirring up lobbying with the notification for the first phase of gram pnachayats to be given on November 13.

Elections will be held for 13,354 Gram Panchayats (Sarpanch posts) and 1,33,932 ward member posts, taking the total number of elected positions to 1,47,286.

The elections are expected to witness participation from a massive electorate of over 2.81 crore voters, including 1,38,53,807 men and 1,42,79,289 women. The first phase notification will be issued on November 13, with polling and counting scheduled for November 26.

The second phase notification will be released on November 16, followed by polling and counting on November 30. The third phase notification will be issued on November 19, with polling and counting scheduled for December 2. Though Gram Panchayat elections are not conducted on political party symbols, party affiliations and political support play a significant role in determining the outcome.

Unlike Assembly, parliamentary and urban local body elections, Gram panchayat polls provide greater opportunities for local aspirants to enter electoral politics.

However, village-level electoral equations are considerably different from those in urban areas.