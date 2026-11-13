Vizag player earns FIDE Master title

VISAKHAPATNAM: Mummana Venkata Ruthvik, a young chess player from Vizag, has earned the FIDE Master (FM) title following his performance in the One Week International Master (IM) Tournament held in Budapest, Hungary, in October 2026. He finished first with 5.5 points from nine rounds and remained unbeaten throughout the tournament.

During which Ruthvik drew against International Masters Rafat Issa and Attila Turzo, and Grandmasters Lajos Seres and David Berczes. His performance also helped him gain around 69 FIDE rating points.

Born in 2009, Ruthvik earned the Candidate Master title in 2025 and won several State-level championships. He represented AP in national events, securing multiple top-five and top-10 finishes. He won the 2024 Sri Chess International Open in Visakhapatnam, featuring 464 players from six countries, and gained 189 FIDE rating points at the 2022 KIIT International Grandmasters Tournament.

Ruthvik studied up to Class IX at Kid’s Create English Medium Upper Primary School and later completed Classes X and XI via AP Open School. His father, M Rajesh, is engaged in agriculture, while his mother, Chandra Kala, is an advocate.

For the past year, he has been receiving advanced training under chess coach M Lokeswara Rao, founder of Vagdevi Chess Academy.

Speaking to TNIE, coach Lokeswara Rao said, “It has been a wonderful journey coaching Ruthvik over the past year. He is exceptionally talented, and I am confident that the IM and GM titles are not far away.” He said Ruthvik’s strengths included a good understanding of positions, patience in planning and the ability to find solutions in complex positions.