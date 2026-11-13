YSRCP leaders slam arrest of Appi Reddy, allege political vendetta

VIJAYAWADA: YSRCP leaders have strongly condemned the arrest of party General Secretary and MLC Lella Appi Reddy, terming it an act of political vendetta. They demanded the immediate withdrawal of false charges against him and action against officials responsible for the ballot-box incident in Nallapadu.

Following a visit to Appi Reddy at the Guntur Sub-Jail, party leaders asserted that he was imprisoned for questioning the unauthorised removal of a ballot box, whereas officials who allowed its removal and failed to provide security escaped scrutiny.

They denounced the police lathi-charge on protesters and the filing of criminal charges.

Former Minister Ambati Rambabu questioned why the ballot box was transported and unloaded without adequate security.

He claimed that jail authorities sought Appi Reddy’s transfer to Rajahmundry or Nellore prisons, citing their inability to provide basic protection and statutory facilities. Alleging political pressure from Minister Nara Lokesh and Union Minister Pemmasani Chandrasekhar, Rambabu demanded the replacement of the investigating officer and announced plans to lodge a formal complaint with the SP regarding police conduct and the destruction of ballot boxes in Ward 57.

MLC Thota Trimurthulu questioned the escalation of a minor offence into serious charges, accusing the coalition of enforcing a ‘Red Book Constitution’. MLC Varudu Kalyani alleged ballot-box substitution, harassment of women and electoral manipulation. The delegation vowed further legal action and demanded an end to the alleged custodial mistreatment of Appi Reddy.