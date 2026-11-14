Actor Rana joins push for Vizag creator economy

VISAKHAPATNAM: Actor Rana Daggubati has agreed to work with the Andhra Pradesh government to develop the film industry and creator economy in Visakhapatnam, promising to submit a blueprint by Monday and begin film production activities in the city through his organisation within a year.
The announcement came during a podcast hosted by Rana with Education, IT and Electronics Minister Nara Lokesh on the second day of the 31st CII Partnership Summit in Visakhapatnam on Friday.
Lokesh proposed that Rana use his experience in the film and gaming industries to help prepare a plan for developing infrastructure for creators. Rana agreed, prompting Lokesh to describe the commitment as the ‘speed of doing business’.
The discussion, titled ‘The Power of Possibility: Building Partnerships, Creating the Future’, covered the film industry, creator economy, tourism, investments and employment opportunities for youth.
Lokesh said the creator economy, encompassing films, YouTube and gaming, would offer major opportunities. Andhra Pradesh needed integrated facilities for film production, from shooting to post-production, on the lines of Hyderabad, where land was allotted to producers and directors to establish studios.
The government was considering Centres of Excellence to train youth in cinema, music, animation, gaming, direction and cinematography. Tirupati was also being considered for one such centre. Discussions were under way with music director Thaman for music training, while AI and other emerging technologies would be included in the programmes.
Rana said Visakhapatnam had a unique appeal and called for promoting the State’s historical, cultural and tourism destinations to international standards. Telugu audiences accounted for nearly 70% of India’s entertainment industry revenue, despite Telugu speakers constituting around one-tenth of the country’s population. The Telugu States offered access to nearly 100 crore viewers, he said, adding that Andhra Pradesh’s development story should reach the world, just as Baahubali reached audiences across the country.
Lokesh said Bhogapuram International Airport would be a gateway to the State, with Visakhapatnam emerging as its economic hub. The government had a 20-year development roadmap, including a proposal to establish India’s first 156-qubit quantum computer in Amaravati.
Around 17 star hotels were under construction in Visakhapatnam, but more hospitality infrastructure was needed, he said. Temple tourism, Blue Flag beaches and Araku Valley would be promoted internationally. Talks were also under way with Mahindra to develop Araku Coffee as a global brand.
Noting rising investments in IT, data centres and hospitality, Lokesh said representatives from over 58 countries and 15 foreign Ministers had attended the summit. The government’s larger objective was to create at least one entrepreneur in every family. Urging youth to enter politics and entrepreneurship, he said 17 of the State’s 25 Ministers were young.
Lokesh said he became an MLA at 25 and persisted despite three unsuccessful business ventures before establishing Heritage Foods.