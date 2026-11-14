Actor Rana joins push for Vizag creator economy

VISAKHAPATNAM: Actor Rana Daggubati has agreed to work with the Andhra Pradesh government to develop the film industry and creator economy in Visakhapatnam, promising to submit a blueprint by Monday and begin film production activities in the city through his organisation within a year.

The announcement came during a podcast hosted by Rana with Education, IT and Electronics Minister Nara Lokesh on the second day of the 31st CII Partnership Summit in Visakhapatnam on Friday.

Lokesh proposed that Rana use his experience in the film and gaming industries to help prepare a plan for developing infrastructure for creators. Rana agreed, prompting Lokesh to describe the commitment as the ‘speed of doing business’.

The discussion, titled ‘The Power of Possibility: Building Partnerships, Creating the Future’, covered the film industry, creator economy, tourism, investments and employment opportunities for youth.

Lokesh said the creator economy, encompassing films, YouTube and gaming, would offer major opportunities. Andhra Pradesh needed integrated facilities for film production, from shooting to post-production, on the lines of Hyderabad, where land was allotted to producers and directors to establish studios.

The government was considering Centres of Excellence to train youth in cinema, music, animation, gaming, direction and cinematography. Tirupati was also being considered for one such centre. Discussions were under way with music director Thaman for music training, while AI and other emerging technologies would be included in the programmes.