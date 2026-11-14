Cyclone Murasu inflicted Rs 2.4K crore damage across AP: IMCT

VIJAYAWADA: Cyclone Murasu has caused a preliminary estimated loss of Rs 2,484.43 crore across Andhra Pradesh, heavily impacting 106 mandals across districts such as Prakasam, Bapatla, Guntur, Krishna, NTR, West Godavari, and Eluru, where over 31,000 people were displaced into 536 relief camps, and 1.43 lakh hectares of crops were damaged.

The estimated loss was disclosed during a review meeting held today after extensive field visits by the eight-member Inter-Ministerial Central Team (IMCT) led by Union MHA Joint Secretary Chittaranjan Das.

During the review at the APSDMA office with Managing Director and RTGS CEO Prakhar Jain, the central team evaluated extensive sectoral damages, which include Rs 889 crore for Roads and Buildings, Rs 875 crore for Agriculture, Rs 337 crore for Horticulture, Rs 136 crore for Water Resources, Rs 119 crore for Panchayat Raj Engineering, and Rs 54 crore for the Energy department.

Elaborating on the disaster response, officials briefed the central delegation that the storm affected 315 villages and 746 urban local body areas, displacing 193,769 individuals in total and requiring the establishment of 536 relief camps to shelter 31,080 people.