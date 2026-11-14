‘Data centres must balance growth and environment’

VISAKHAPATNAM: As Visakhapatnam attracts several hyperscale data centre investments, concerns over their impact on water resources, electricity consumption and the environment are growing. While these facilities are expected to support the digital economy, their development must balance business interests with community welfare and environmental protection, says ReNew co-founder Vaishali Nigam Sinha.

ReNew, which has announced a proposed 1 GW data centre in Andhra Pradesh, believes renewable energy, adopting new technologies and responsible resource management will be crucial to the sector’s growth. In an interaction with The New Indian Express on the sidelines of the 31st CII Partnership Summit in Visakhapatnam, Sinha discussed the environmental responsibilities of data centre operators and the need for sustainable technologies. Excerpts:

With several hyperscale data centres planned in and around Visakhapatnam, how should companies address growing environmental concerns?

Any development must be viewed from three perspectives: business, community and the environment. Data centres must balance all three. Electricity consumption, water usage and noise pollution are key concerns. Operators must adopt technologies that minimise resource consumption and prevent noise from affecting surrounding communities. Some newer facilities are reportedly exploring zero-water technologies. I hope more companies adopt such solutions. Equally important is engaging local communities and making them stakeholders in the transition.