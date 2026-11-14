Genco chief sets deadline for thermal unit overhaul

VIJAYAWADA: APPDCL Chairperson and APGENCO Managing Director S Nagalakshmi has set a firm deadline for completing the ongoing capital overhaul of Unit-1 at the Sri Damodaram Sanjeevaiah Thermal Power Station (SDSTPS) in Nelaturu, directing officials and contractors to expedite work and restore the 800 MW unit to service on a war footing to meet the state’s escalating power demand.

During an extensive inspection of the 2,400 MW (3x800 MW) power station in Sri Potti Sriramulu Nellore district on Friday, she toured the boiler area, turbine floor, and associated facilities, reiterating that while execution speed must be prioritised, there can be no compromise on engineering quality and safety standards.

In a subsequent review meeting with senior officials, Nagalakshmi announced the management’s approval of comprehensive ‘Plant Betterment’ initiatives aimed at enhancing operational efficiency and generation capacity.

She stressed that maintaining strict operational discipline and accident-free, safe practices is vital for strengthening the organization’s financial standing. APGENCO Director (Thermal/Coal) Ashok Kumar Reddy, APPDCL Director (Thermal) K Srinivasa Rao, and senior plant officials participated in the technical review and site inspection.

Nagalakshmi held discussions with Krishnapatnam Port officials. She directed authorities to eliminate berthing delays for vessels carrying coal, accelerate unloading operations, and streamline movement of railway rakes through inter-agency coordination.