Rs 22L crore investments flowed into AP since June 2024: V-P

VISAKHAPATNAM: Vice-President CP Radhakrishnan on Friday said Andhra Pradesh had attracted investments worth Rs 22 lakh crore since June 2024, noting that the State was making progress towards the goals of ‘Swarna Andhra’ and ‘Viksit Bharat’.

Addressing the valedictory session of the 31st CII Partnership Summit in Visakhapatnam, he said the Summit’s theme, ‘Navigating the New World Order’, reflected the need for countries and industries to adapt to changing global economic conditions. He called for a ‘work together, grow together, share prosperity’ approach and emphasised strengthening domestic manufacturing, MSMEs and digital public infrastructure to improve India’s global competitiveness.

In his address, CM N Chandrababu Naidu highlighted the investment commitments secured at the two-day summit, with 303 proposals involving investments of Rs 9.89 lakh crore. These span manufacturing, food processing, education, healthcare, aviation and automobiles, among other sectors. Reliance has proposed investments worth Rs 2.43 lakh crore, while Kia has committed Rs 18,800 crore to manufacture an additional two lakh cars annually.