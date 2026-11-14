Sarpanch post reserved for woman auctioned for Rs 1.2 crore in Kakinada

KAKINADA: An open auction for the sarpanch post in Durgada Gram Panchayat of Gollaprolu mandal of Pithapuram constituency has triggered a major political controversy, with a bid of Rs 1.20 crore reportedly made for the seat.

The alleged auction was held at the village Shiva temple on Wednesday night, where three people are said to have participated.

According to local sources, village elders decided that the amount offered in the auction would be used for the development of the Shivalayam. The sarpanch seat in Durgada is reserved for a woman from the general category, and the bidder reportedly sought that his wife or mother be elected to the post.

A leader from the Jana Sena party has reportedly offered Rs 1.20 crore, seeking the election of his wife or mother as sarpanch.