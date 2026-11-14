TTD permits ASI to document and digitise Tirumala temple inscriptions

TIRUPATI: The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has granted permission to the Epigraphy Branch of the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) to document and digitise inscriptions engraved on the walls of the Sri Venkateswara temple at Tirumala.

Permission has been accorded to a team of 21 ASI officials, including Director of Epigraphy K Munirathnam Reddy, to undertake the inscription-copying work on the second Prakaram (enclosure) of the temple from December 1 to 11.

The project aims to digitise the inscriptions and upload them on the BharatSHRI website, making their estampages, transcripts and summaries accessible online to the general public and researchers.

The temple walls contain around 750 inscriptions of the rulers belonging to various dynasties, including the Pallavas, Cholas, Pandyas, Kadavarayas, Yadavas, Telugu Cholas, and Vijayanagara kings.

The TTD has directed its officials to make necessary arrangements for the ASI team during the 11-day exercise.

Munirathnam Reddy thanked the State government, TTD Chairman and Executive Officer Muddada Ravichandra, and Additional Executive Officer Ch Venkaiah Chowdary for granting permission to undertake the work. The initiative is expected to preserve the invaluable epigraphical heritage of the temple in digital form, and facilitate wider access to its historical records for future generations.