Andhra Pradesh: Coalition is yet to decide on sharing Zilla Parishad, Mandal Praja Parishad chief posts

VIJAYAWADA: The sharing of Zilla Parishad chairman posts and Mandal Praja Parishad president (MPP) posts among the NDA comprising the TDP, JSP and BJP is not finalised yet.

The State Election Commission (SEC) has already issued notifications for the election of MPP presidents, vice-presidents, ZP chairpersons and vice-chairperson posts. While the elections of MPP presidents and vice-presidents scheduled for November 19, elections for ZP chairpersons and vice-chairperson posts will be conducted on November 20.

The NDA set to take over 27 Zilla Parishads out of the total 28 ZPs in the State. However, there is no clarity on the sharing of posts among the coalition parties. Except Alluri Sitharama Raju ZP chairperson post which will be taken over by the YSRCP, the NDA will have its candidates as the ZPs chairpersons for the remaining 27 ZPs