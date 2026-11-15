Andhra Pradesh: Coalition is yet to decide on sharing Zilla Parishad, Mandal Praja Parishad chief posts

VIJAYAWADA: The sharing of Zilla Parishad chairman posts and Mandal Praja Parishad president (MPP) posts among the NDA comprising the TDP, JSP and BJP is not finalised yet.
The State Election Commission (SEC) has already issued notifications for the election of MPP presidents, vice-presidents, ZP chairpersons and vice-chairperson posts. While the elections of MPP presidents and vice-presidents scheduled for November 19, elections for ZP chairpersons and vice-chairperson posts will be conducted on November 20.
The NDA set to take over 27 Zilla Parishads out of the total 28 ZPs in the State. However, there is no clarity on the sharing of posts among the coalition parties. Except Alluri Sitharama Raju ZP chairperson post which will be taken over by the YSRCP, the NDA will have its candidates as the ZPs chairpersons for the remaining 27 ZPs
According to sources, it is anticipated that the JSP may be given chairperson posts of four to five ZPs and the BJP likely to get one ZP chairman post and the TDP will get the remaining 21 to 22 ZP Chairperson posts.
A final decision has not been taken so far and it is expected that CM and TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu will take a call on the matter after consultations with JSP president and Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan and BJP State president PVN Madhav. A decision with regard to the ZP vice chairperson posts, MPP vice president posts will also be taken soon at the earliest, the source said.
Though, both the JSP and BJP are mounting pressure on the TDP to get more number of ZP Chairperson posts, with intense competition within the party leaders in most of the ZPs, the TDP leadership not giving any assurance as it had to pacify its leaders, who sacrificed their MLA seats during the general elections as part of the alliance.