Andhra Pradesh: Three youths go missing in Varaha river

VISAKHAPATNAM; Three youths went missing after being swept away by strong currents while bathing in the Varaha river near Penugollu in S Rayavaram mandal of Anakapalli district on Saturday.

The missing youths were identified as K Rishi (18), K Jagadish (20) and M Naga Vamsi (22). They had gone to the river along with three others to bathe near the Penugollu groyne.

All the six were reportedly swept away by the current, but locals managed to rescue three of them. CI Ramakrishna and SI Ramesh reached the spot, and collected details about the incident.

Police are making arrangements to bring expert swimmers from Polavaram to intensify the search operation. Meanwhile, Anakapalli MP CM Ramesh spoke to police officials to ascertain the details of the incident.