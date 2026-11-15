AP Vigilance and Enforcement teams seize essential goods worth Rs 10.43 crore

VIJAYAWADA: The Vigilance and Enforcement (V&E) department has seized essential commodities worth approximately Rs 10.43 crore during statewide inspections to curb artificial scarcity, illegal hoarding and abnormal price hikes.

In a release on Saturday, the department said it had intensified vigil over the prices, stocks and availability of essential commodities across AP to ensure supplies at affordable rates.

Acting on the directions of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and instructions from V&E Director General Harish Kumar Gupta, around 300 inspection teams conducted checks in 250 markets and localities across the State from October 26. The teams inspected 715 wholesale establishments, 17 rice mills, 13 godowns and 145 retail shops and registered 516 cases.

“During the inspections, officials detected five specific instances of abnormal price increases, artificial scarcity and illegal hoarding. They seized stocks worth Rs 10.43 crore, including 160 tonnes of rice, 2,018 metric tonnes of paddy, 830 kg of pulses, 1,930 litres of edible oil and 9.3 metric tonnes of turmeric,” according to release.

In addition, officials seized 1,050 kg of goods allegedly linked to illegal transportation. The department clarified that inspections would continue to prevent traders from resorting to illegal hoarding, overpricing and black-marketing. It said action would be taken in association with the Civil Supplies, GST, Food Safety, Legal Metrology, Revenue and Police departments.

Gupta said they would not hesitate to invoke the PD Act against those involved in offences. The department said inspections aimed to prevent artificial shortages and ensure availability of commodities to consumers at fair prices.