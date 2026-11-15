APPCB to Ayyappa devotees: Adopt eco-friendly practices at Sabarimala

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh Pollution Control Board (APPCB) has urged Ayyappa devotees from the State to follow eco-friendly practices during the upcoming Mandala-Makaravilakku pilgrimage season at Sabarimala in Kerala.

The 2026-27 pilgrimage season will begin on November 17, 2026, and continue until January 20, 2027.

In view of the expected influx of pilgrims, the Kerala State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB) has appealed to devotees to help maintain environmental cleanliness across the pilgrimage region. It wrote to the APPCB, requesting it to create awareness among pilgrims from Andhra Pradesh about environmental protection and proper waste management. In response, the APPCB issued a release on Saturday, outlining guidelines for devotees.

Pilgrims have been advised to avoid plastic items in their Irumudi and use eco-friendly alternatives. They have also been asked not to litter forest routes, hills and surrounding areas with plastic or other waste.

The guidelines call for segregation of wet and dry waste and disposal of biodegradable and non-biodegradable materials in separate dustbins.

The boards have specifically urged devotees not to throw waste into the Pamba River or discard used clothes in the river and Bhasmakulam.

The KSPCB stressed that maintaining cleanliness at Sannidhanam, Pamba, Nilakkal, Erumeli and surrounding forest areas was essential to protecting the region’s biodiversity and natural ecosystem.

The boards appealed to devotees to follow the Kerala High Court’s directions and ensure an environmentally responsible pilgrimage while preserving sanctity of Sabarimala.