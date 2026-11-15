Carry on winning run: CM Naidu to NDA

VIJAYAWADA: Stating that the recent municipal and rural local body polls had delivered a historic mandate in favour of the coalition, Chief Minister and TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu has called upon NDA leaders to consolidate the alliance’s electoral gains in the forthcoming panchayat elections.

Addressing senior TDP leaders through a teleconference on Saturday, Naidu said NDA candidates had won 94 Urban Local Bodies and 3,235 wards. The alliance had also secured 575 ZPTC seats and more than 7,500 MPTC seats.

He asserted that the alliance had proved its strength irrespective of the electoral process, be it EVMs, ballot papers or postal ballots.

He asked party leaders to ensure decisive victories in the remaining 23 urban local bodies and panchayat elections.

Claiming that the NDA’s vote share had increased by 25 per cent compared to previous elections, he said government employees had also extended their support to the coalition. People had rejected the alleged misinformation campaign by the YSRCP, he added.

Naidu said the alliance had provided opportunities to young and educated candidates in local elections. He urged leaders not to take village-level elections lightly.

He cautioned party leaders against indulging in confrontations or activities that could damage the alliance’s reputation.