From bridal hands to highway medians, henna plants take root as green barriers in Andhra Pradesh

TIRUPATI/NELLORE: A plant traditionally associated with weddings, natural hair colouring and traditional medicine is finding a new role along the Nellore-Naidupeta highway corridor. Lawsonia inermis, popularly known as henna or ‘gorintaku’, is being planted along highway medians, raising an interesting question: can a commercially valuable traditional plant also contribute to road safety?

The National Green Highways Mission guidelines explicitly include Lawsonia inermis among the shrubs suitable for median plantations. Based on IRC SP 21:2009 principles, the guidelines favour pollution-resistant, dwarf shrubs that can reduce headlight glare from vehicles travelling in the opposite direction. Lawsonia inermis is classified as a tolerant, quick-growing evergreen shrub, with an April-July flowering season and a suitability score of 3.79.

Highway median plantations serve purposes beyond beautification. Properly designed and maintained green barriers help reduce glare, improve driving comfort and contribute to road safety. The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways’ specifications for four-laning projects also call for shrubs on stretches where the median is wider than 2.5 metres.

The Nellore-Naidupeta corridor is part of this approach, with ‘gorintaku’, yellow bells and bougainvillea among the plants used along highway stretches. Their selection depends on local conditions and the landscaping plans adopted by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) and its maintenance agencies.

The Indian Institute of Science’s India Flora/Flora of Peninsular India database describes Lawsonia inermis as a shrub or small tree belonging to the Lythraceae family. It records the species in Nellore district and several other parts of Andhra Pradesh and notes its commercial cultivation for henna.