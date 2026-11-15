HSL inks MoU with Cyient DLM to develop electronic systems for ships

VISAKHAPATNAM: Reducing dependence on imported electronic systems for ships, Hindustan Shipyard Limited (HSL) will now develop indigenous navigation, communication and surveillance technologies in partnership with Cyient DLM. The collaboration is expected to strengthen domestic capabilities in the manufacture of shipboard equipment and support India’s efforts to defence production.

HSL CMD Rear Admiral C Raghuram (Retd.) said the initiative would enable ships built by shipyard to incorporate Indian-made electronic system. The partnership will cover navigation and solid-state radars, ECDIS, autopilot systems, GMDSS, Fleet Broadband, Voyage Data Recorders, weather monitoring and helipads.

The organisations will identify systems for indigenous development, form joint design and testing teams, and qualify equipment before installation on selected vessels, including 18 Next Generation Fast Patrol Vessels. It aims to reduce dependence on overseas suppliers, cut procurement delays, improve maintenance and create opportunities for Indian MSMEs and technology firms.

Cyient DLM MD and CEO Rajendra Velagapudi said partnership would strengthen indigenous technology in India’s maritime and defence sectors.

The two organisations signed a MoU at the 31st CII Partnership Summit in Vizag on November 13. HSL Director (Shipbuilding) Capt. Ganti Venkateswarlu and Velagapudi exchanged the MoU in the presence of HRD Minister Nara Lokesh and Union Minister for Civil Aviation Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu.