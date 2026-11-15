Low-pressure over Bay of Bengal may intensify by November 16

VISAKHAPATNAM: The well-marked low-pressure area over the southeast Bay of Bengal is likely to intensify into a depression by Sunday, and further develop into a cyclonic storm over the central parts of the south and adjoining west-central Bay of Bengal by the evening of November 16, according to the IMD.

In its bulletin issued on Saturday, the Cyclone Warning Centre, Vizag, stated that the system, which moved northwestwards, was positioned over the southeast Bay of Bengal. It is expected to continue moving northwestwards before intensifying into a depression in 24 hours. Subsequently, it is likely to move north-northwestwards and intensify into a cyclonic storm.

The system is forecast to strengthen further, with wind speeds reaching 60-70 kmph, gusting to 80 kmph, by the evening of November 16. It is likely to intensify into a severe cyclonic storm by November 18 morning, with wind speeds of 85-95 kmph and gusts up to 105 kmph.