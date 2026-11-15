Six new vehicles for security convoy of CM Naidu

VIJAYAWADA: The state government has accorded permission for the purchase of six new URBANIA vehicles for the security convoy of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, relaxing the existing ban on the procurement of vehicles.

The government issued orders to this effect through G.O.Rt.No.1453 of the Home (Budget) department on Saturday. The vehicles will be procured for the Intelligence Department through the Government e-Marketplace (GeM) portal.

According to the government order, the six vehicles will be URBANIA Model No. 4400 WB BS VI AC PS 16+D. They will be deployed in the CMs security convoy in place of the existing Toyota vehicles.

The government sanctioned an amount of Rs.1.78 crore for the purchase of the vehicles based on the request of the Intelligence chief for the procurement of the vehicles by relaxing treasury control, quarterly regulations and existing ban orders.

The government examined the proposal and accorded permission for the purchase, relaxing the restrictions imposed through earlier orders issued by the Finance Department in 2005 and 2014.

Principal Secretary (Home) Kumar Vishwajeet issued the orders with the concurrence of the Finance department.