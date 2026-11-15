Three killed as Sumo rams into moving tipper in Andhra's Chandragiri

TIRUPATI: Three persons were killed and another sustained serious injuries when a Sumo car rammed into a moving tipper truck from behind near Panapakam village in Chandragiri mandal of Tirupati district on Saturday night.

According to Chandragiri police, the impact was so severe that three occupants of the Sumo died on the spot. The deceased were identified as C Lakshminarayana (31), who was driving the vehicle, his father C Siddhaiah (65), and Rajanamma (50), wife of Subramanyam.

All three hailed from Gurramkonda village of Chittoor. Subramanyam, who was in the Sumo, sustained serious injuries. He was shifted to a hospital in Tirupati for treatment.

The front portion of the Sumo was badly damaged in the collision. The accident caused a major traffic jam on the national highway, leaving vehicles stranded for some time.

On receiving information, police rushed to the spot, shifted the injured person to hospital and cleared the traffic. They sent the bodies for postmortem examination. Chandragiri police registered a case and launched an investigation.