Aadi Bazaar in Vizag showcases tribal handicrafts & handlooms

VISAKHAPATNAM: A 10-day Aadi Bazaar, featuring traditional handicrafts, handlooms and indigenous products made by tribal artisans from across the country, commenced at RK Beach in Visakhapatnam on Sunday. The Aadi Bazaar will be organised till Nov 24 to mark Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas.

The exhibition is being organised by the Tribal Cooperative Marketing Development Federation of India (TRIFED), Regional Office, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, under the Ministry of Tribal Affairs, Government of India.

Around 40 tribal artisans from Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and other States are participating in the event, displaying a range of traditional handicrafts, paintings, jewellery, handlooms, home furnishings and other indigenous products.

The bazaar aims to provide tribal artisans with direct access to customers and wider markets, enabling them to secure better returns for their products. The exhibition will be held on RK Beach Road, opposite YMCA and Bay View Hotel.

The organisers have invited people from Visakhapatnam and neighbouring areas to visit the bazaar, interact with artisans and support tribal livelihoods by purchasing their products.