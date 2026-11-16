Andhra govt rolls out newborn healthcare drive

VIJAYAWADA: With the objective of ensuring comprehensive healthcare, continuous medical attention and healthy growth for newborns, the Andhra Pradesh government has launched Newborn Care Week (Nava Jatha Shishu Varotsavalu) across the state.

The awareness and healthcare campaign began on Sunday and will continue until November 21.

The initiative is being implemented in line with guidelines issued by the child health division of the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare under the direction of State National Health Mission Director KVN Chakradhar Babu.

Centred on this year’s themes, ‘Infant Children - Boundless Wealth’ and ‘Let us provide medical care for a bright future of children”, the campaign emphasises sustained healthcare support and protection for low-birth-weight infants.

As part of the observance, health programmes are being conducted at government medical and healthcare centres across all districts. State Nodal Officer Subramanyam said special attention is being given to routine health assessments and follow-up care for infants discharged from Special Newborn Care Units (SNCUs) and Neonatal Intensive Care Units (NICUs).

District Medical and Health Officers (DMHOs) are coordinating virtual conferences and public awareness programmes, while medical officers, staff nurses, community health officers (CHOs), auxiliary nurse midwives (ANMs) and Accredited Social Health Activists (ASHAs) are undergoing specialised training under the Safe Suraksha Bal Shishu Karyakram (SSBSK).