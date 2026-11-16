AP govt sets up 25 sectoral parks across 15 districts

VIJAYAWADA: The AP government has established 25 specialised sectoral parks spanning over 25,000 acres across 15 districts, offering ready-made plug-and-play ecosystems.

The State is advancing frontier technologies through dedicated hubs, including the Quantum Computing Park in Palnadu (252 acres, Rs 2,417 cr, 3,198 jobs) hosting South Asia’s first IBM Quantum System Two; the Tirupati Semiconductor Park (Rs 20,000 cr, 12,500 jobs); the ~4,918-acre Space City in Tirupati (Rs 11,065 cr, Rs 8,300 jobs) linked via a 45 km cargo corridor to SDSC-SHAR; Kurnool’s Drone City (600 acres, Rs 2,540 cr, 7,640 jobs); and the Sri Sathya Sai Robotics Park (500 acres, ~ Rs 3,536 cr, 18,750 jobs).

To maximise port proximity, heavy and strategic industries include Srikakulam’s Chemical Park (2,050 acres, Rs 6,200 cr, 21,500 jobs); Anakapalli’s Bulk Drug Park (2,002 acres, Rs 11,542 cr, 24,367 jobs); Nellore’s Petrochemical Park (907 acres, Rs 20,000 cr, 18,000 jobs); Duttalur Ammunition Park (2,350 acres, Rs 3,000 cr, Rs 3,300 jobs); Sri Sathya Sai A&D Park (500 acres, Rs 1,550 cr, 3,720 jobs); Anakapalli Steel Downstream Park (1,000 acres, Rs 7,660 cr, 19,150 jobs); Pydipala Rare Earth Park (581 acres, Rs 15,000 cr, 10,000 jobs); and Kakinada Oil & Gas Park (1,000 acres, Rs 25,000 cr, 11,800 jobs).