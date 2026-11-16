CM Naidu stresses resilient infrastructure to end recurring disaster losses

VIJAYAWADA: A seven-member Central team, led by Union Home Ministry Joint Secretary Chittaranjan Das, has conducted an extensive review of the devastation caused by Cyclone Murasu, holding a virtual high-level meeting with Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu following exhaustive field inspections across the State.

During the virtual conference, Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu apprised the Central team of the unprecedented strain placed on Andhra Pradesh by the compounded impact of El Niño and successive cyclonic storms occurring in a tight timeframe.

The Chief Minister emphasised that constructing robust, resilient infrastructure is an absolute prerequisite to providing permanent safeguards and minimizing recurring disaster losses.

He strongly urged the Central government to sanction and release immediate financial assistance to fast-track regional relief, rehabilitation, and infrastructure reconstruction.

Prior to the virtual review, the Central delegates split into two independent task forces to personally inspect cyclone-hit zones across Bapatla, Palnadu, Eluru, and East Godavari districts, covering nearly 60 distinct localities.

The team evaluated extensive damage to agricultural fields, canals, rural roads, and housing units, interacting directly with displaced farmers at Surappagudem in Bhimadole mandal and examining breached drainage networks and paddy fields in Ravulapalem and Kunakalamarri.

They also assessed crippled power infrastructure, damaged fishing vessels in Chirala, duck-rearing units in Boppudi and flood-ravaged R&B roads along the Jaladi stream.