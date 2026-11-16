CM Naidu stresses resilient infrastructure to end recurring disaster losses

VIJAYAWADA: A seven-member Central team, led by Union Home Ministry Joint Secretary Chittaranjan Das, has conducted an extensive review of the devastation caused by Cyclone Murasu, holding a virtual high-level meeting with Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu following exhaustive field inspections across the State.
During the virtual conference, Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu apprised the Central team of the unprecedented strain placed on Andhra Pradesh by the compounded impact of El Niño and successive cyclonic storms occurring in a tight timeframe.
The Chief Minister emphasised that constructing robust, resilient infrastructure is an absolute prerequisite to providing permanent safeguards and minimizing recurring disaster losses.
He strongly urged the Central government to sanction and release immediate financial assistance to fast-track regional relief, rehabilitation, and infrastructure reconstruction.
Prior to the virtual review, the Central delegates split into two independent task forces to personally inspect cyclone-hit zones across Bapatla, Palnadu, Eluru, and East Godavari districts, covering nearly 60 distinct localities.
The team evaluated extensive damage to agricultural fields, canals, rural roads, and housing units, interacting directly with displaced farmers at Surappagudem in Bhimadole mandal and examining breached drainage networks and paddy fields in Ravulapalem and Kunakalamarri.
They also assessed crippled power infrastructure, damaged fishing vessels in Chirala, duck-rearing units in Boppudi and flood-ravaged R&B roads along the Jaladi stream.
Submitting sector-wise evaluations to the Central delegates, the State government quantified the total economic damage wrought by Cyclone Murasu at an estimated Rs 2,484.43 crore. Road and transport infrastructure suffered severe setbacks, with 1,385 km of roads, breaches at 36 locations, and 65 culverts sustaining damages valued at Rs 888.84 crore.
Agricultural livelihoods were severely impacted, recording crop damages across 1,43,617 hectares, affecting 186,063 farmers, resulting in an estimated loss of Rs 874.97 crore.
Horticulture sectors across 6,756 hectares incurred losses worth Rs 337.10 crore, impacting 12,605 growers with East Godavari and Eluru districts registering staggering paddy and plantation damages reaching up to 80 to 90 percent.
Furthermore, municipal and rural drinking water sources, 369 irrigation structures with 509 breach points, 3,859 residential structures, and critical power transmission assets including over 10,100 high-tension poles and 1,448 distribution transformers suffered extensive destruction.
While acknowledging that advanced pre-cyclone desilting and administrative readiness significantly curbed potential loss of life and property, the Central team noted the immense scale of destruction particularly noting flash-flood damage to rural roads, severe impacts on Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups (PVTGs), and heavy damage to organic and natural farming sectors.