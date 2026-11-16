Delayed paddy purchase leaves Andhra farmers worried

VIJAYAWADA: Farmers across Andhra Pradesh are facing uncertainty over the sale of their paddy stocks as government procurement is yet to gather pace, with nearly 99 per cent of procurement centres still not operational.

Unlike last year, the government has not stepped up procurement operations so far, forcing farmers to approach rice millers and middlemen, amid concerns over receiving prices below the Minimum Support Price (MSP).

Despite the harvesting season gaining momentum, the government and the Civil Supplies Department are yet to generate the kind of activity witnessed during the previous Kharif season, leaving farmers worried about the sale of paddy stock and the beginning of the full season.

So far, the State government has procured only 5,609 metric tonnes of paddy worth around Rs 13.70 crore from 603 farmers across the State. This is negligible compared to the target of 37 lakh metric tonnes fixed for the current Kharif season.

The limited purchases have raised concerns among farmers over the preparedness of the procurement machinery, particularly when harvesting has already gained momentum in several paddy-growing districts.

The absence of adequate procurement arrangements has also created uncertainty among farmers who need to clear their stocks immediately after harvesting.