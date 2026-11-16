Delayed paddy purchase leaves Andhra farmers worried

VIJAYAWADA: Farmers across Andhra Pradesh are facing uncertainty over the sale of their paddy stocks as government procurement is yet to gather pace, with nearly 99 per cent of procurement centres still not operational.
Unlike last year, the government has not stepped up procurement operations so far, forcing farmers to approach rice millers and middlemen, amid concerns over receiving prices below the Minimum Support Price (MSP).
Despite the harvesting season gaining momentum, the government and the Civil Supplies Department are yet to generate the kind of activity witnessed during the previous Kharif season, leaving farmers worried about the sale of paddy stock and the beginning of the full season.
So far, the State government has procured only 5,609 metric tonnes of paddy worth around Rs 13.70 crore from 603 farmers across the State. This is negligible compared to the target of 37 lakh metric tonnes fixed for the current Kharif season.
The limited purchases have raised concerns among farmers over the preparedness of the procurement machinery, particularly when harvesting has already gained momentum in several paddy-growing districts.
The absence of adequate procurement arrangements has also created uncertainty among farmers who need to clear their stocks immediately after harvesting.
The contrast with the previous season is particularly noticeable. Last year, official paddy procurement began on November 3 and continued until February-March, with the government setting a target of 50.42 lakh metric tonnes.
Procurement arrangements were activated across the State as harvesting progressed. This year, however, the process has not gathered similar momentum, with the majority of centres yet to start operations. Farmers say there is little indication of when the remaining centres will become functional.
Weather uncertainties have added to the difficulties faced by cultivators. Farmers have already experienced the impact of El Niño conditions and successive cyclones, including Arnab and Murasu.
The threat of another cyclone, Akvan, has heightened their anxiety, prompting many to speed up harvesting and sell their stocks rather than wait for government procurement.
They fear that further adverse weather could damage harvested paddy kept in fields or temporary storage facilities. The urgency to dispose of their produce has consequently increased, particularly among farmers who have limited facilities to store the harvested crop safely.
Interestingly, paddy demand has increased in the market amid apprehensions of a possible shortage. Millers and traders are looking to build stocks, while farmers are keen to sell their harvest before another spell of adverse weather.
However, the increased demand has not necessarily translated into better price realisation for cultivators, particularly those who cannot afford to wait for government purchases.
Private rice millers and middlemen have become the immediate buyers for many farmers. They are reportedly offering between Rs 1,800 and Rs 2,000 per quintal for paddy meant for polished rice.
Farmers who need to dispose of their stocks quickly are accepting the available prices, even though these are below the MSP fixed by the Centre. The situation has raised concerns that cultivators may lose the benefit of assured prices if government procurement does not begin on a large scale soon.
The Centre has fixed the MSP for the 2026-27 Kharif season at Rs 2,441 per quintal for common-grade paddy and Rs 2,461 for Grade A paddy. Farmers expect the State government to ensure that these prices are realised through effective procurement arrangements rather than allowing private buyers to dictate prices.
Bogireddy Chandramohan, a farmer from Pedana mandal, said he had harvested paddy in eight acres but was unable to sell it through government procurement because no centre had opened in his area.