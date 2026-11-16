Ensure social justice for BCs, Andhra Congress Committee urges HM Shah

VIJAYAWADA: Ahead of the Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s forthcoming visit to Vijayawada, the Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) and the AP Backwards Classes Welfare Association have submitted a formal open letter demanding urgent legislative and administrative measures to ensure constitutional rights and social justice for Backwards Classes (BC).

APCC vice president and BC Welfare Association Convenor Kolanukonda Shivaji said the memorandum emphasises that despite their substantial population, BC communities continue to face inadequate representation and systemic socio-economic inequalities.

The association urged the Union government to fulfil six key demands, stating they are legitimate constitutional rights rather than political favours.

These core demands include conducting a comprehensive caste census with detailed socio-economic data collection, providing proportionate political reservations in Parliament and State Assemblies, and carving out a dedicated BC sub-quota within the Women’s Reservation framework.

Furthermore, the memorandum calls for the establishment of an independent Union Ministry for Backwards Classes.