Sea Vigil-26 showcases how multiple agencies keep India’s coastline safe

VISAKHAPATNAM: Unlike a land border, where movement can be monitored along a defined stretch, the sea presents a constantly changing security challenge.
Fishing boats venture out in different directions, merchant ships travel between ports and vessels of various sizes move through the same waters. Keeping track of this activity, identifying an unfamiliar movement and determining whether it poses a threat requires a surveillance network that extends well beyond the shoreline.
Exercise Sea Vigil-26 provided a glimpse into how this responsibility is shared among different maritime agencies. Witnessing the operations off Visakhapatnam coast from INS Tihayu, the demonstrations were a combination of patrols, surveillance and coordinated response involved in securing the coast.
During the tactical phase, the Navy’s Sagar Prahari Bal, Customs and CISF conducted joint patrols off Visakhapatnam Harbour. At the Fishing Harbour, the Marine Police and Sagar Prahari Bal monitored access.
An Immediate Support Vessel investigated a suspicious fishing vessel, while Navy Marine Commandos (MARCOS) demonstrated slithering and boarding operations on a suspicious merchant vessel. Coastal surveillance was also undertaken by the Immediate Support Vessel and INS Tarmugli.
The challenge, however, is not confined to detecting suspicious activity. Information gathered at different points must reach the agencies capable of acting on it.
This is the role of the Joint Operations Centre (JOC) in Visakhapatnam, which serves as a focal point for coordination among maritime agencies. Navy officials explained that the integrated arrangement enables agencies, which earlier largely operated independently within their jurisdictions.
The ENC’s operational area extends from West Bengal to Tamil Nadu, including Puducherry, covering 3,460 km of coastline, seven major ports and 33 minor ports.
Surveillance is divided into three layers including the State Marine Police monitor up to five nautical miles from the coast, the Coast Guard up to 12 nautical miles and the Indian Navy covering it all.
Another part of this network is the Dolphin’s Nose lighthouse. Identified as a ‘war-watching organisation’, it is also used as a visual observation post.
The integrated approach gained importance after the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks exposed vulnerabilities in India’s maritime security. Sea Vigil was instituted in the aftermath of the attacks to evaluate the country’s coastal defence preparedness on a large scale.
The fifth edition, conducted from November 15 to 19, covers India’s entire coastline and Exclusive Economic Zone, involving coastal States and Union Territories, the Navy, Coast Guard, Coastal Security Police, Customs, fishing communities and other maritime stakeholders.