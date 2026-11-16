Sea Vigil-26 showcases how multiple agencies keep India’s coastline safe

VISAKHAPATNAM: Unlike a land border, where movement can be monitored along a defined stretch, the sea presents a constantly changing security challenge.

Fishing boats venture out in different directions, merchant ships travel between ports and vessels of various sizes move through the same waters. Keeping track of this activity, identifying an unfamiliar movement and determining whether it poses a threat requires a surveillance network that extends well beyond the shoreline.

Exercise Sea Vigil-26 provided a glimpse into how this responsibility is shared among different maritime agencies. Witnessing the operations off Visakhapatnam coast from INS Tihayu, the demonstrations were a combination of patrols, surveillance and coordinated response involved in securing the coast.

During the tactical phase, the Navy’s Sagar Prahari Bal, Customs and CISF conducted joint patrols off Visakhapatnam Harbour. At the Fishing Harbour, the Marine Police and Sagar Prahari Bal monitored access.

An Immediate Support Vessel investigated a suspicious fishing vessel, while Navy Marine Commandos (MARCOS) demonstrated slithering and boarding operations on a suspicious merchant vessel. Coastal surveillance was also undertaken by the Immediate Support Vessel and INS Tarmugli.