Six held for kidnap of Tirupati realtor demanding Rs 5 crore ransom

TIRUPATI: Madanapalle One Town police have arrested six persons for allegedly kidnapping a realtor by posing as CBI officials and demanding a ransom of Rs 5 crore.

The accused abducted the realtor, Sadik, and took him to Tumakuru in Karnataka, where they allegedly extorted Rs 26 lakh from his family through online transfers.

Disclosing the details of the sensational case to the media on Sunday, Madanapalle One Town Circle Inspector Mohan Kumar said the prime accused, Ramana (A1), was a longtime friend of the victim and had frequently accompanied him to attend a court case in Hosur, Tamil Nadu.

During their association, Ramana allegedly came to know that Sadik had earned substantial money through his real estate business.

The accused has subsequently hatched a plan to kidnap him and demand a ransom of Rs 5 crore.

As part of the plan, Ramana allegedly engaged several persons to execute the kidnapping.

On November 10, the accused intercepted Sadik’s car, displayed fake identity cards and a gun, and introduced themselves as CBI officials. They then forcibly took him to Tumakuru in Karnataka and demanded Rs 5 crore for his release.

The kidnappers allegedly contacted Sadik’s family members and collected Rs 26 lakh through online transactions.

Following a complaint by the victim’s family, Madanapalle police arrested six accused on November 14 and rescued kidnapped Sadik under the supervision of DSP Prasad.