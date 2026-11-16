TDP releases candidate list for 2nd phase ULB elections

VIJAYAWADA: The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national headquarters has officially released its second phase list of confirmed candidates for the upcoming municipal elections in 2026, which has been duly approved by the party’s national president and Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu.

The newly announced candidate lineup spans across one municipal corporation, 10 municipalities, and four nagar panchayats. For the lone municipal corporation of Mangalagiri - Tadepalli, Peram Edukondalu has been finalised as the candidate.

The candidates announced for the ten municipalities include Koona Pramila for Amadalavalasa, Basava VVN Ramakrishna for Tanuku, Abothula Usharani for Palakollu, Peetha Gopichand for YSR Tadigadapa, Mooridu Karuna for Gudivada, Nagasarapu Rupesh Gupta for Narasaraopet, Kandru Vijayalakshmi for Ponnur, Pidikit Venkateshwarlu for Kandukur, Chouturi Sirisha for Gudur, and Peta Balaji for Srikalahasti.

Additionally, the list finalises candidates for four nagar panchayats, featuring Khambam Esteeru Rani for Chintalapudi, Varikuntla Anil Kumar for Podili, Totakura Sunil Kumar for Allur, and Kudumu Srinivasulu for B. Kothakota.

BJP names nominees for three civic chief posts

The AP BJP has announced its candidates for three urban local bodies in the State ahead of the upcoming municipal elections, with party State president PVN Madhav released the list on Sunday.

The party has fielded Rilangi Sridevi for the Rajamahendravaram Municipal Corporation, Gundlapalli Bharat Kumar for Kavali Municipality and Iska Sunil Kumar for Bapatla Municipality. The candidates were finalised by the party’s State Election Committee.

Madhav told the media that the NDA alliance was working towards securing victories in all the 23 municipal corporations and municipalities going to polls in the second phase.