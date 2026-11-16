Tearful farewell to veteran actor Giribabu

ONGOLE: last rites of the veteran Telugu film artiste Giribabu were performed in his native place Ravinuthala village in the presence of family members, near and dear on Sunday evening.

His elder son and film artiste Raghu Babu performed the rituals while a large number of villagers, fans, several film industry representatives and local people gave him a tearful farewell.

Y Seshagiri Rao popularly known as Giribabu, passed away due to age-related health issues on Saturday in Hyderabad.

Later, as per Giribabu’s last wish and respecting his bonding and affection towards his native place, family members took a decision to perform his last rites in Ravinuthala village and shifted the body.

From Sunday morning, a large number of villagers, relatives, film industry personnel visited their home and paid floral tributes to their beloved Giribabu and recollected their association with the veteran actor.

They shared their experiences with Giri Babu and recollected his contribution to promote cultural programmes and sports events in the region.

Film artists, technicians, producers, directors and other industry personnel visited the Film Chamber in Hyderabad and paid tributes to Giribabu on Saturday.