VISAKHAPATNAM: More than four in 10 people aged 60 and above in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana have vision impairment, with uncorrected refractive errors and cataract accounting for the majority of cases, according to a research study published in BMJ Open Ophthalmology.

The study, titled ‘Prevalence, causes and risk factors of vision impairment in states of AP and Telangana in South India: The Longitudinal Eye Health, Ageing and Disability Study’, reported an age-adjusted and gender-adjusted prevalence of 42.56% (95% CI 40.52% to 44.63%). It found that over 85% of vision impairment cases could be addressed via spectacles and cataract surgery.

The population-based cross-sectional study covered 120 randomly selected clusters across urban and rural areas in the two States. Of the 7,200 individuals enumerated, 6,291 (87.4%) underwent eye examinations. The average age of those examined was 68.9 years, and women accounted for 54.46% (3,436) of the participants.

Uncorrected refractive errors were the leading cause of vision impairment, accounting for 52.43% of cases, followed by cataract at 34.75% and posterior capsular opacification at 6.41%. The distribution of causes varied across the regions. In Rayalaseema, uncorrected refractive errors accounted for 42.7% of cases, cataract for 38.1%, posterior capsular opacification for 11.5%, corneal opacities for 1.2%, posterior segment diseases for 4.8% and other causes for 1.7%.