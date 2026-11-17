VIJAYAWADA: NTR and Krishna districts will hold Gram Panchayat elections in three phases, covering 779 panchayats, 7,868 wards and 18,33,569 voters, officials said on November 16. Polling will be held on November 26, November 29 and December 2 in both districts.

In NTR district, elections will be held for 288 panchayats, 3,088 wards and 8,35,515 voters across 16 mandals and 3,287 polling stations, Collector G Lakshmisha said. Polling and counting will be held on the same day in each phase.

Phase one in NTR covers four mandals in Vijayawada Division and Reddigudem mandal in Tiruvuru Division, with 73 panchayats, 856 wards and 1,001 stations. Nominations close November 17, withdrawal November 21, polling November 26. Phase two covers Nandigama and Jaggayyapeta, with 138 panchayats, 1,432 wards and 1,468 stations.

Nominations close November 20, withdrawal November 24, polling November 29. Phase three covers Tiruvuru, with 77 panchayats, 800 wards and 818 stations. Nominations close November 23, withdrawal November 27, polling December 2.

In Krishna district, elections will be held for 491 panchayats, 4,780 wards and 9,98,054 voters across 26 mandals and 4,924 polling stations. The voters include 4,84,800 men, 5,13,230 women and 24 others.

In Krishna district, the first phase will cover six mandals in Gudivada Division, with 136 panchayats, 1,304 wards and 1,342 polling stations. The second phase will cover seven mandals in Machilipatnam Division and one in Gudivada Division, covering 142 panchayats, 1,408 wards and 1,460 polling stations. The third phase will cover 12 mandals in Vijayawada Division, with 213 panchayats, 2,068 wards and 2,122 polling stations.