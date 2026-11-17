VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday reviewed the movement of Cyclone Akvan and the State government's preparedness to tackle its possible impact.

The CM directed officials to remain on high alert and ensure that people in vulnerable areas receive timely weather warnings.

During a teleconference with officials, the Chief Minister was informed that the cyclone was moving at a speed of 3 kmph. Real Time Governance Society (RTGS) officials said its intensity would become clearer by Wednesday evening, with the possibility of it intensifying into a severe cyclonic storm.

The system was centred about 610 km from Chennai, 660 km from Machilipatnam, 670 km from Visakhapatnam and 790 km from Gopalpur in Odisha. Heavy rainfall was forecasted on November 19 and 20, while strong winds were likely when the cyclone crosses the coast.

Noting that Cyclone Akvan was the third cyclone to affect Andhra Pradesh in recent times, Naidu directed officials to issue continuous weather alerts and use Swarna Gram and Swarna Ward personnel to communicate warnings directly to residents in vulnerable areas.