VIJAYAWADA: The Musalamadugu Kumki Elephant Camp at Palamaner in Chittoor district has emerged as a popular eco-tourism destination, attracting more than 9,000 visitors within just two months of opening to the public.

The camp, which offers visitors an opportunity to observe trained Kumki elephants in their natural surroundings and understand their lifestyle, has recorded a total footfall of 9,784 visitors since its inauguration. The facility has generated revenue of Rs 4.5 lakh for the government, officials said.

The camp was formally inaugurated by Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan on November 9, 2025, and was subsequently made fully accessible to the public.

With the development of basic infrastructure and visitor amenities, the number of tourists visiting the forest-based attraction has been steadily increasing.

Located amid lush greenery and a peaceful forest environment, the camp offers a unique experience for nature lovers, particularly families and children interested in observing elephants at close quarters. Visitors can watch the majestic animals move around the camp and learn about their behaviour and daily activities.