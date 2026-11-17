VIJAYAWADA: The 12th Pay Revision Commission (PRC) for Andhra Pradesh has formally invited representations, memoranda, and suggestions from service organisations, employee associations, pensioners’ associations, and individual state government personnel regarding its broad terms of reference.

Appointed by the state government vide G.O.Ms.No.200 (General Administration Department) on October 1, 2026, the Commission is tasked with examining and evolving principles governing emoluments, pay structures, and service conditions for state government employees, local body personnel, aided institutions, university non-teaching staff, work-charged employees, and full-time contingent workers.

The Commission’s mandate encompasses reviewing pay and DA mergers, studying structural anomalies under the Automatic Advancement Scheme, assessing special allowances and pensions, and establishing norms for gazetted posts and departmental human resources.

Eligible associations, institutions, and individuals have been instructed to submit their written representations and memoranda, factoring in the overall financial position of the state to the Secretary to the Pay Revision Commission at Room No. 188, Ground Floor, 4th Building, A.P. Secretariat, Velagapudi, Amaravati - 522238, or via email at secytoprc-12@apfinance.gov.in on or before December 31, 2026.

AP JAC seeks six-month deadline for 12th PRC report

Leaders of various employee associations under the banner of AP JAC Amaravati, led by Chairman Bopparaju Venkateswarlu, met the 12th Pay Revision Commission (PRC) Commissioner and retired IAS officer Dinesh Kumar at the Andhra Pradesh Secretariat on Monday, to formally submit representations regarding employee grievances and structural demands. The delegation said the employees and pensioners incurred significant financial and service setbacks under the previous 11th PRC framework.