TIRUMALA: The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) is set to upgrade all waiting compartments of the Vaikuntam Queue Complex on par with the experimental Pilgrim Experience Centre inaugurated at the Vaikuntam Queue Complex-I on September 16, 2026 by Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu.

Designed to turn waiting hours into an enriching spiritual journey, the pilot facility features a 13-minute immersive virtual reality experience titled ‘Durlabh Darshan’ offering a close-up engagement with the temple’s sacred rituals, high-definition 3D videos depicting the daily kainkaryams, sevas and puja rituals of Lord Venkateswara along with visual narratives on the mythological significance of the shrine, and dedicated meditation zones for pilgrims to meditate in a serene environment before entering sanctum sanctorum.

Encouraged by its initial success, TTD officials are gathering feedback from pilgrims and have appealed to devotees to share their needs, opinions and suggestions through its feedback channels so that future upgrades can be tailored to pilgrim expectations. If implemented across the complex, waiting will no longer be a test of patience but a ‘next-level’ devotional experience.

Until now, TTD’s focus has been on essential facilities such as free Annaprasadam, milk, medical aid and sanitation to manage the daily influx of 70,000 to over one lakh pilgrims. With this initiative, the board is shifting focus to the qualitative use of a devotee’s time by integrating spiritual programmes, yoga, meditation and devotional engagements into the waiting halls to cultivate a peaceful atmosphere across Tirumala.

This transformation aligns with the vision of TTD Executive Officer Muddada Ravichandra and Additional EO Ch Venkaiah Chowdary. Since assuming office earlier this year, Ravichandra has emphasised coordinated efforts to deliver “pilgrim-friendly services” and streamlined darshan experiences.