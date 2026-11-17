VIJAYAWADA: Union Home Minister Amit Shah has predicted that Andhra Pradesh will emerge as India’s most advanced and top-performing economy within the next decade, praising the state’s rapid transformation under Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu.

Speaking as the chief guest at the Ramoji Excellence Awards presentation ceremony in Vijayawada on Monday, Shah drew a direct parallel between late media pioneer Ramoji Rao and Indian Express founder Ramnath Goenka. He noted that Ramoji Rao’s journalistic principles, commitment to truth, and institution-building mirrored Goenka’s historic legacy in Indian media.

Addressing the State’s economic turnaround, Shah observed that despite inheriting a severe revenue-deficit state with stalled governance, Naidu has successfully restored administrative momentum and secured nearly Rs 30 lakh crore in investment commitments over the past two and a half years.

The Home Minister highlighted several monumental infrastructure and technology milestones driving this growth. He specifically cited the revival of the long-stalled Polavaram irrigation project to secure water for farmers and citizens, alongside Google’s massive $15 billion data centre in Visakhapatnam—the tech giant’s first such facility outside the United States.

Shah also pointed to the sub-sea cable project off the Visakhapatnam coast, pioneering semiconductor manufacturing units, major steel plants, and the Alluri Sitarama Raju International Airport as transformative projects reshaping the state’s industrial landscape.

In his address, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu paid rich tribute to Padma Vibhushan Ramoji Rao, announcing that his birth anniversary will henceforth be officially observed as an annual state festival to honour his unparalleled contributions to journalism, cinema, and the global Telugu diaspora.