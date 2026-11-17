VIJAYAWADA: With very severe cyclonic storm Akvan brewing over the Bay of Bengal and projected to make landfall between Nellore and Tuni on November 20, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Monday directed district administrations and disaster response agencies to step up precautionary measures across coastal Andhra Pradesh.
Reviewing the evolving weather situation at the Real-Time Governance Society (RTGS) command centre at the State Secretariat, Naidu was briefed by senior officials that the deep depression over the southeast and adjoining southwest Bay of Bengal had intensified into a severe cyclonic storm.
According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the system is expected to bring heavy to extremely heavy rainfall, thunderstorms and squally winds of 120-130 kmph, gusting to 145 kmph, along Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam on November 19 and 20. Konaseema, Kakinada, East Godavari, West Godavari, Krishna, NTR and Guntur districts are likely to be among the affected areas.
Naidu directed officials to pre-position National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) teams in vulnerable areas and keep electricity repair and restoration crews on high alert.
Cyclone: Min takes stock of situation
He also called for effective water management to channel heavy inflows and flood runoffs into reservoirs.
Energy Minister Gottipati Ravi Kumar directed electricity officials to stock essential materials, including poles, transformers and conductors, at vulnerable locations and ensure prompt power restoration. He warned that negligence affecting public safety would not be tolerated.
Agriculture and Fisheries Minister Kinjarapu Atchannaidu directed field officers to take measures to protect standing crops and horticultural holdings, particularly in 10 coastal districts covering 9.51 million hectares.
Farmers are being advised to harvest mature crops early and clear drainage channels to prevent waterlogging. Officials have also been asked to submit preliminary crop damage reports within 24 hours to facilitate input subsidy for losses exceeding 33 per cent.
The Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA) Managing Director Prakhar Jain advised fishermen not to venture into the sea and urged coastal residents and farmers to remain vigilant.
Maritime authorities are monitoring 30,808 registered fishing boats along the State’s 1,053-km coastline and working to bring the remaining 173 vessels ashore. More than 1.08 lakh voice alerts have been issued, while surveillance has been intensified across 555 fishing villages in the State.