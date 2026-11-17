VIJAYAWADA: With very severe cyclonic storm Akvan brewing over the Bay of Bengal and projected to make landfall between Nellore and Tuni on November 20, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Monday directed district administrations and disaster response agencies to step up precautionary measures across coastal Andhra Pradesh.

Reviewing the evolving weather situation at the Real-Time Governance Society (RTGS) command centre at the State Secretariat, Naidu was briefed by senior officials that the deep depression over the southeast and adjoining southwest Bay of Bengal had intensified into a severe cyclonic storm.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the system is expected to bring heavy to extremely heavy rainfall, thunderstorms and squally winds of 120-130 kmph, gusting to 145 kmph, along Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam on November 19 and 20. Konaseema, Kakinada, East Godavari, West Godavari, Krishna, NTR and Guntur districts are likely to be among the affected areas.

Naidu directed officials to pre-position National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) teams in vulnerable areas and keep electricity repair and restoration crews on high alert.