Cyclone Akvan is expected to intensify into a very severe cyclonic storm before crossing the Andhra Pradesh coast on November 20, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) warning of heavy to extremely heavy rainfall across several districts over the next four days.
The cyclonic storm, currently over the west-central Bay of Bengal, is likely to intensify into a severe cyclonic storm by Tuesday evening and further strengthen into a very severe cyclonic storm around the morning of November 19, the IMD said in a bulletin, according to PTI.
It is expected to cross the Andhra Pradesh and Yanam coasts between Nellore and Tuni around noon on November 20, packing maximum sustained winds of up to 145 kmph.
The weather system was centred over the central parts of the south and adjoining west-central Bay of Bengal at 8.30 am on Tuesday, moving north-northwestwards at a speed of 3 kmph during the preceding six hours.
It was located approximately 610 km east of Chennai, 630 km northeast of Trincomalee, 660 km southeast of Machilipatnam, 670 km south-southeast of Visakhapatnam and 790 km south of Gopalpur, the IMD said.
Under its influence, heavy rainfall is forecast in parts of Andhra Pradesh from November 18 to 21.
On November 18, heavy rain is likely at isolated places in Srikakulam, Parvathipuram Manyam, Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam and Alluri Sitharama Raju districts. Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning are also likely at isolated places across Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam and Rayalaseema, with gale winds reaching speeds of up to 80 kmph.
The IMD has forecast the most intense rainfall activity on November 19, with heavy to very heavy rain and extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places in Kakinada, Yanam, East Godavari, Konaseema, Eluru, West Godavari, Krishna and Bapatla districts.
Heavy to very heavy rainfall is also likely in parts of Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam, Alluri Sitharama Raju, Anakapalli, NTR, Palnadu, Guntur, Prakasam and Nellore districts. Srikakulam, Parvathipuram Manyam and Tirupati districts are likely to receive heavy rain.
The IMD has also warned of thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gale winds reaching speeds of up to 145 kmph.
On November 21, heavy rain is likely at isolated places in Parvathipuram Manyam, Alluri Sitharama Raju, East Godavari, Eluru and West Godavari districts, accompanied by squally winds reaching speeds of up to 60 kmph.
With rough sea conditions expected during the cyclone, the IMD has advised a complete suspension of fishing operations. It has also urged people to remain alert and be prepared to move to safer locations if required.
Meanwhile, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu directed officials to ensure that the cyclone does not cause loss of life or disruption to essential services.
Naidu asked officials to issue continuous weather alerts to residents, particularly in vulnerable and cyclone-affected areas. He also directed Swarna Gram and Swarna Ward personnel to disseminate information directly among people.
The Chief Minister instructed officials to immediately clear uprooted trees and damaged electricity poles and cautioned people against approaching breaches, ponds and canals.
Andhra Pradesh was recently battered by two successive cyclones, Arnab and Murasu, which flattened lakhs of acres of crops and caused estimated losses of nearly Rs 7,000 crore.
Separately, South Coast Railway Zone general manager Sandeep Mathur chaired a safety review meeting to assess operational preparedness and strengthen precautionary measures across the zone.
According to a railway zone release cited by PTI, Mathur directed officials to remain prepared to handle any eventuality arising from the approaching cyclone, with priority given to passenger safety and the protection of railway infrastructure and assets.
(With inputs from PTI)