Cyclone Akvan is expected to intensify into a very severe cyclonic storm before crossing the Andhra Pradesh coast on November 20, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) warning of heavy to extremely heavy rainfall across several districts over the next four days.

The cyclonic storm, currently over the west-central Bay of Bengal, is likely to intensify into a severe cyclonic storm by Tuesday evening and further strengthen into a very severe cyclonic storm around the morning of November 19, the IMD said in a bulletin, according to PTI.

It is expected to cross the Andhra Pradesh and Yanam coasts between Nellore and Tuni around noon on November 20, packing maximum sustained winds of up to 145 kmph.

The weather system was centred over the central parts of the south and adjoining west-central Bay of Bengal at 8.30 am on Tuesday, moving north-northwestwards at a speed of 3 kmph during the preceding six hours.

It was located approximately 610 km east of Chennai, 630 km northeast of Trincomalee, 660 km southeast of Machilipatnam, 670 km south-southeast of Visakhapatnam and 790 km south of Gopalpur, the IMD said.

Under its influence, heavy rainfall is forecast in parts of Andhra Pradesh from November 18 to 21.