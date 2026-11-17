VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh High Court has ruled that a husband cannot be held legally responsible for the financial liabilities and contractual obligations of a sole proprietorship business owned by his wife merely because of their marital relationship.

Justice Nune Palli Harinath delivered the verdict on Monday while dismissing two petitions filed by Krishna District Milk Producers Mutually Aided Cooperative Union and its directors Dasari Balavardhana Rao and Vemuri Sai Ramana, challenging orders of the Andhra Pradesh Cooperative Tribunal in an election dispute. The court upheld the tribunal’s decision to set aside the August 12, 2023 election to two director posts and order fresh elections.

The dispute arose after the nomination of Veerapaneni Sivarama Prasad, president of Penamakuru Milk Producers Cooperative Society, was rejected on the ground that his wife Padmaja’s sole proprietorship, Ratnalamma Dairy, allegedly owed money to the cooperative union.

His nomination was rejected in August 2022, citing outstanding dues of Rs 4.26 lakh. When he filed another nomination, the alleged dues were stated to have increased. His nomination was also rejected on the ground that his proposers had not attended the previous two general body meetings.