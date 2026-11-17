VIJAYAWADA: The alleged job fraud case in which unemployed youth were cheated of nearly Rs 7 crore on the promise of government jobs has taken a fresh turn, with prime accused Bodapati Dharani Krishna releasing a selfie video alleging police harassment and physical assault during questioning.

In the video, Dharani Krishna alleged that Mangalagiri rural police had harassed and beaten her during interrogation. She also claimed that police released her after a habeas corpus petition was filed in the High Court.

Meanwhile, Garla Nagamani, Dharani Krishna’s mother, questioned the role of Kota Rukmini, a JSP leader who is reportedly a director of the organisation allegedly involved in the fraud.

She questioned why police had named her daughter, who had worked in the organisation, as the prime accused in both cases. Nagamani also approached the High Court, alleging that police had taken her daughter into custody and that her whereabouts were subsequently unknown.

Guntur North DSP K Venkateswarlu denied the allegations of police assault and harassment, stating that the probe was being conducted transparently.

He said Mangalagiri rural police had registered two cases following complaints that around Rs 7 crore had been collected from 36 victims by promising them government jobs. The victims belonged to Eluru, Tanuku, Tuni and other areas. Police named Bodapati Dharani Krishna (A-1) and Nimmakayala Peddiraju (A-2) as accused.

As part of the investigation, police summoned Dharani Krishna for questioning and recorded her statement after giving her an opportunity to present her version. The DSP said she had appeared at the police station voluntarily and that CCTV corroborated this.

He termed her allegations against the police and certain prominent individuals baseless. The DSP said police would continue the investigation based on victims’ complaints, statements, financial transactions and other evidence, without political or personal influence.