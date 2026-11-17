KAKINADA: Janasena’s decision to field Akula Bhavani for the Kakinada Municipal Corporation mayoral post has triggered a major internal controversy, with six candidates from the party filing nominations and the state leadership yet to issue a final B-Form.

The party had announced Bhavani, wife of JSP leader Akula Praveen, as its mayoral candidate on Sunday.

The announcement, however, has opened internal conflicts within the party. Sources said senior leaders began discussing the decision from Monday, and some JSP leaders indicated that the choice could be withdrawn.

The controversy intensified after reports that Akula Praveen joined JSP only about 10 months ago, having earlier been associated with followers of former MLA Dwarampudi Chandrasekhar Reddy.

Praveen, who reportedly holds a badge for shipping goods through Kakinada port and runs an import-export company, has faced allegations of involvement in illegal rice exports. He has strongly denied the charges.