KAKINADA: Janasena’s decision to field Akula Bhavani for the Kakinada Municipal Corporation mayoral post has triggered a major internal controversy, with six candidates from the party filing nominations and the state leadership yet to issue a final B-Form.
The party had announced Bhavani, wife of JSP leader Akula Praveen, as its mayoral candidate on Sunday.
The announcement, however, has opened internal conflicts within the party. Sources said senior leaders began discussing the decision from Monday, and some JSP leaders indicated that the choice could be withdrawn.
The controversy intensified after reports that Akula Praveen joined JSP only about 10 months ago, having earlier been associated with followers of former MLA Dwarampudi Chandrasekhar Reddy.
Praveen, who reportedly holds a badge for shipping goods through Kakinada port and runs an import-export company, has faced allegations of involvement in illegal rice exports. He has strongly denied the charges.
The allegations have now become politically sensitive because his wife has been projected for the mayoral post. Kakinada MP Uday Srinivas Tangella said three names; Jaagu Harika, Kadali Easwari and Akula Bhavani were sent to the state committee for a decision. He said the committee gave priority to Bhavani because Praveen is a party leader and belongs to the fishermen community.
Following feedback reportedly linked to Praveen, the party is said to have put the final decision on hold and allowed interested aspirants to file nominations, said MP Uday Srinivas. The final choice is expected before the withdrawal deadline on November 17 or 18.
Already Pesangi Lakshmi, wife of Kakinada Super Bazar chairman Presangi Adhinarayana; Akula Bhavani; and Kadali Eswari filed nominations. On Monday, Gutthula Srinivas’s wife Venkata Subha, Jaagu Harika and Kasireddy Venusha also entered the fray, taking the JSP tally to six. Kotha Vineetha’s candidature has added another twist, as she is said to have the backing of Pithapuram former MLA Pendem Dorababu.