PARVATHIPURAM-MANYAM: Residents of several tribal villages in the disputed Kotia region on Monday submitted a representation to the Parvathipuram Manyam District Collector, seeking protection from alleged intimidation and threats by political leaders and officials from neighbouring Odisha.

The representation, submitted on behalf of the tribal communities of Dorlatadivalasa village under Kurukutti panchayat in Salur mandal, highlights growing tensions across the 21 disputed villages along the Andhra Pradesh-Odisha border.

Parvathipuram-Manyam district Joint Collector R Vaishali received the petition. She enquired about the situation in the villages in the disputed region over the past few days and assured the residents that protection would be given to them The Joint Collector also said the issue would be taken to the notice of the State and Union governments.