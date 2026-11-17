PARVATHIPURAM-MANYAM: Residents of several tribal villages in the disputed Kotia region on Monday submitted a representation to the Parvathipuram Manyam District Collector, seeking protection from alleged intimidation and threats by political leaders and officials from neighbouring Odisha.
The representation, submitted on behalf of the tribal communities of Dorlatadivalasa village under Kurukutti panchayat in Salur mandal, highlights growing tensions across the 21 disputed villages along the Andhra Pradesh-Odisha border.
Parvathipuram-Manyam district Joint Collector R Vaishali received the petition. She enquired about the situation in the villages in the disputed region over the past few days and assured the residents that protection would be given to them The Joint Collector also said the issue would be taken to the notice of the State and Union governments.
‘We are getting benefits of AP govt schemes’
Speaking to the media, B Prasadarao, a resident of the disputed Kotia region, said the tribal communities had been speaking Telugu for generations and had no familiarity with Odia.
“Our mother tongue is Telugu, and we have never spoken any other language since the time of our ancestors.
Our children do not know Odia and are pursuing higher education in Telugu across Andhra Pradesh, benefiting from State educational incentives.
We have been receiving welfare schemes, infrastructure support and agricultural land rights, including Zirayati pattas, D-pattas and RoFR forest titles, from the AP government for generations,” he said.
He alleged that several political leaders from Odisha’s Koraput district, accompanied by large convoys and nearly 2,000 followers, had recently entered the tribal hamlets and created an atmosphere of fear.
They raised slogans claiming ownership of the land and threatened the local residents, alleged the villager.