GEDDADA: ONGC on Tuesday said it had successfully plugged a gas leak at its Tatipaka well in Dr B R Ambedkar Konaseema district after nearly 10 hours of well control operations.

The gas began leaking at around 5 am with a loud bang during workover operations at the well, which is near National Highway 216.

“ONGC has successfully controlled the flow of gas from its Tatipaka well in Geddada village, Mamidikuduru Mandal, Dr B R Ambedkar Konaseema district, Andhra Pradesh, at approximately 15:00 hours (3 pm) on November 17, 2026, following sustained well-control operations,” the state-owned company said in a press release.

No injuries or casualties were reported, it said.

Hemanth Mulka, asset manager of ONGC’s Rajahmundry Asset, said the company followed standard operating procedures (SOPs), first pumping water to bring the leak under control and then dumping mud.

“Our officers in Delhi were in constant touch with us and guided us,” Mulka told reporters at the site.