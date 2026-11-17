GEDDADA: ONGC on Tuesday said it had successfully plugged a gas leak at its Tatipaka well in Dr B R Ambedkar Konaseema district after nearly 10 hours of well control operations.
The gas began leaking at around 5 am with a loud bang during workover operations at the well, which is near National Highway 216.
“ONGC has successfully controlled the flow of gas from its Tatipaka well in Geddada village, Mamidikuduru Mandal, Dr B R Ambedkar Konaseema district, Andhra Pradesh, at approximately 15:00 hours (3 pm) on November 17, 2026, following sustained well-control operations,” the state-owned company said in a press release.
No injuries or casualties were reported, it said.
Hemanth Mulka, asset manager of ONGC’s Rajahmundry Asset, said the company followed standard operating procedures (SOPs), first pumping water to bring the leak under control and then dumping mud.
“Our officers in Delhi were in constant touch with us and guided us,” Mulka told reporters at the site.
Nearly 500 households, or about 800 people, within a 1-km radius of the well were evacuated. Residents were told not to use any appliances, gas stoves, lights or similar facilities as a precaution against ignition.
The area within a 500-metre radius of the well was cordoned off, traffic on the affected stretch of the highway was diverted and power supply in the area was temporarily cut to minimise the risk of ignition, the release said.
The Rajahmundry Asset activated its disaster management team on receiving information about the leak, and the Emergency Response Team was rushed to the site to begin safety and “well control” measures. The Disaster Management Plan was activated, and additional personnel, equipment and resources were mobilised from the Regional Crisis Management facility at Narsapuram in West Godavari district.
“ONGC remains committed to maintaining the highest standards of operational safety and safeguarding the well-being of its personnel and the surrounding community,” the release said.
Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu directed officials to review safety with ONGC chairman and other officials of the company.
“Considering that these kinds of incidents (gas leaks) are occurring regularly in recent times, the CM directed officials to consult with ONGC officials,” a release said.
ONGC has reported several gas leaks this year, including a gas well blowout at Mori village in the district in January that blazed for nearly five days.