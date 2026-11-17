AMALAPURAM: A major gas leak occurred at an Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) rig in the Geddadavari Puntha area of Razole mandal in Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Konaseema district on Tuesday.

The leak began around 4.30 am with a loud noise, with gas shooting high into the air and spreading towards nearby villages, triggering panic among residents.

Authorities responded swiftly and launched emergency safety measures. People living within a one-kilometre radius of the gas well were shifted to safer locations. Officials warned villagers to keep away from flames, sparks and flammable materials to prevent the gas from igniting.

As a precaution, diesel generators and other equipment near the site were shut down and moved away. Firefighting personnel reached the spot and remained on high alert. A water umbrella, or protective water curtain, was set up around the gas well to prevent any fire from spreading. In view of the blowout, traffic on the National Highway 216 bypass was suspended.

A blowout control team departed from Narsapuram for Nagaram village, while a cementing team was also on its way to the site to seal the leak completely. ONGC officials said no fire had broken out so far and that the wellhead remained intact. They expressed confidence that the leak would be brought under control within the next four to five hours.

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu spoke to officials about the incident and directed them to give top priority to public safety. He instructed that residents of affected areas be relocated to safe zones and that immediate action be taken in coordination with ONGC’s specialised technical teams.

Noting that similar incidents had occurred frequently in recent times, the Chief Minister directed officials to consult the ONGC Chairman and senior executives to review and strengthen safety measures. Emergency operations at the site were continuing, with officials monitoring the situation closely.