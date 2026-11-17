TIRUPATI: At a time when money is allegedly influencing voters during elections, an unusual incident in Palamaner has emerged as an inspiring example of democratic values and voter awareness.

During the recent MPTC and ZPTC elections at Muram village in Palamaner rural mandal, a voter exercised his franchise and later surprised polling officials with his unexpected gesture during the counting of votes at Palamaner Government Degree College.

The voter dropped two Rs 500 currency notes, allegedly distributed to him to influence his vote, into the ballot box along with a handwritten note. The message on the paper read: “Sir, please take back the Rs 1,000 you gave me. I will not sell my vote for money. Thank you.”

The polling officials and counting staff were surprised to find the two currency notes and the message while examining the ballot box contents. Reacting to the incident on Monday, Chittoor District Collector and District Election Officer Sumit Kumar said the voter’s gesture was highly inspiring and reflected the true spirit of democracy.

He appreciated the voter’s honesty and respect for democratic values, stating that the incident should serve as an eye-opener for voters.