VIJAYAWADA: Krishna district Collector DK Balaji on Monday directed all departments to remain alert and coordinate preparedness measures to tackle Cyclone Akvan and prevent loss of life and property.

According to information shared by State Disaster Management Authority Managing Director and RTGS CEO Prakhar Jain, a severe depression lay over the southeast and adjoining southwest Bay of Bengal at noon on November 16.

Moving at around 6 kmph, it was centred about 700 km from Chennai, 800 km from Visakhapatnam and 910 km from Gopalpur.

The system is likely to intensify into a cyclone by Monday evening, a severe cyclone by Tuesday and a very severe cyclone by Friday noon.

It is expected to cross the coast between Nellore and Tuni. Coastal Andhra is likely to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall along with gusty winds on Thursday and Friday.

The Collector directed officials to trim tree branches near power lines and keep additional technical staff, electric poles, cables and repair materials ready.

He ordered continuous monitoring at division and mandal levels. Municipal Commissioners must undertake drain and canal cleaning on a war footing, prevent waterlogging in low-lying areas and keep pumps, personnel and machinery ready.