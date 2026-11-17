VIJAYAWADA: Krishna district Collector DK Balaji on Monday directed all departments to remain alert and coordinate preparedness measures to tackle Cyclone Akvan and prevent loss of life and property.
According to information shared by State Disaster Management Authority Managing Director and RTGS CEO Prakhar Jain, a severe depression lay over the southeast and adjoining southwest Bay of Bengal at noon on November 16.
Moving at around 6 kmph, it was centred about 700 km from Chennai, 800 km from Visakhapatnam and 910 km from Gopalpur.
The system is likely to intensify into a cyclone by Monday evening, a severe cyclone by Tuesday and a very severe cyclone by Friday noon.
It is expected to cross the coast between Nellore and Tuni. Coastal Andhra is likely to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall along with gusty winds on Thursday and Friday.
The Collector directed officials to trim tree branches near power lines and keep additional technical staff, electric poles, cables and repair materials ready.
He ordered continuous monitoring at division and mandal levels. Municipal Commissioners must undertake drain and canal cleaning on a war footing, prevent waterlogging in low-lying areas and keep pumps, personnel and machinery ready.
Revenue and Disaster Management officials must identify vulnerable, low-lying and inundation-prone areas, prepare evacuation plans and ensure drinking water, electricity, sanitation and food at rehab centres.
Police and Fire Services personnel must ensure public safety, regulate traffic and remain ready with vehicles and equipment to remove fallen trees and rescue people from inundated areas.
Health officials must keep doctors, staff, medicines, first-aid kits and ambulances and generators available at hospitals.
Panchayat Raj and Rural Water Supply officials must clear drains, protect drinking water systems and monitor roads, culverts and bridges.
Irrigation officials must monitor tanks, canals and drains, while Roads and Buildings officials must keep machinery ready to clear roads and bridges.
Fisheries officials must continue warning fishermen and ensure the safety of those already at sea. Agriculture officials must advise farmers on protecting standing crops and harvested paddy.
‘Monitor low-lying areas’
Revenue and Disaster Management officials must identify low-lying and inundation-prone areas, prepare evacuation plans & ensure drinking water, electricity, sanitation and food at rehab centres